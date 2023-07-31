Semi crash near Franklin leads to driver’s DWI arrest
A semi driver is facing DWI charges after a crash near Franklin early Sunday morning.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 700th Ave and 420th St just after 4 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says Christopher Toren, 49, of Fairfax was driving the tractor-trailer eastbound on 700th Ave when it entered the ditch and tipped on its side.
Police say driver impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Toren was arrested and booked in the Renivlle County Jail on potential charges of 1st-degree DWI and for violating license restrictions.
Toren wasn’t injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.