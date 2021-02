A semi driver was injured in a crash on Highway 60 Thursday south of Madelia.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas Patrick Vanhorsen, 35, of Sheldon, Iowa, was traveling eastboundĀ in a Freightliner that left the roadway and crash in the ditch just before 1:30 p.m.

Vanhorsen was transported to a hospital in Madelia with non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol crash report.