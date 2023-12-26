Semi driver injured in Highway 14 rollover

A semi driver was injured last week when he lost control of his rig and rolled on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake.

Paul Anthony Molitor, 64, of Becker, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries following the Dec 18 crash.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Molitor was westbound in the Freightliner semi at the time of the crash, which happened at 1:02 p.m. at Highway 60 in Le Ray Township.