A semi driver was injured when his rig rolled over north of Fairmont early Friday morning.

The 49-year-old driver from Albert Lea was northbound on Highway 15 at 160th St in Rutland Township when his Freightliner tractor-trailer left the roadway and rolled.

The state patrol has not yet identified the driver or disclosed the nature of his injuries.

A crash report lists the rollover time as 3:36 a.m.