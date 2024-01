A semi-driver was hospitalized after he lost control of his rig on an I-90 ramp Monday night.

The state patrol Ivaylo Hristov Balabanov, 28, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, was driving the semi on the ramp to Freeborn County Road 46 from eastbound I-90 shortly before midnight when the truck lost control and tipped over.

Balabanov was transported to Mayo Clinic Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.