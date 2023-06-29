Semi driver killed when rig veers off-road on I-90 in Faribault County

A semi driver was killed when his rig veered off-road on I-90 in Faribault County Wednesday.

The name of the 56-year-old driver from Lansing, Michigan, has not yet been released.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in Emerald Township, east of Blue Earth.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the semi was eastbound on I-90 when the tractor-trailer left the roadway, went into the median, and crossed the westbound lanes of I-90, which are closed for construction. The semi then rolled after entering the ditch.

The driver’s name is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.