River 105 River 105 Logo

Semi jackknifes on Highway 14 near Cobden

January 27, 2023 9:13AM CST
Share
Semi jackknifes on Highway 14 near Cobden

A semi has jackknifed on Highway 14 between Sleepy Eye and Springfield.

Minnesota’s road report site, 511mn.org, says the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m.  three miles west of Cobden.

Photos show the big rig belongs to D&A Truck Lines out of New Ulm.  The semi is shown blocking the highway on 511, but the website gives no indication that the roadway has been closed or detoured.

The 511 website reports that HIghway 14 conditions between Sleepy Eye and Tracy are icy.

SMN has reached out to the state patrol for more information.  This story will be updated accordingly.

 

Recent Posts