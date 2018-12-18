Semi Runs Stop Sign And Hits SUV, Killing Pregnant Woman

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.

A 30-year-old woman and her 5-month-old fetus were killed in a crash involving a semi in central Minnesota on Monday.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when a semi-tractor trailer went through a four-way stop and hit a 2017 Suburu Forrester driven by a 30-year-old woman who had stopped at the stop sign and began driving through the intersection.

The semi, driven by a 46-year-old man from Star City, Indiana, never stopped and struck the SUV on the passenger side. The collision knocked the pregnant woman unconscious and she was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

She was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital but neither she nor her fetus survived.

The semi driver was not injured and told police that he didn’t see the stop sign.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 133 in LeSauk Township, which is just a few miles northwest of St. Cloud.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman and the crash is still being investigated.

Source: bringmethenews.com

