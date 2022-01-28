Semi & snow plow crash in Renville County

Injuries were avoided Thursday when a semi-truck and a snowplow crashed in Renville County.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 212 and Renville Co Rd 13, about two miles west of Olivia.

According to a press release from the Renville County Sheriff, an International Plow Truck driven by Scott Mathiowetz, 51, of Olivia, was westbound on Highway 212, slowing down to make a left turn.

An International semi traveling behind Mathiowetz attempted to pass the plow, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the release. The semi was driven by 57-year-old Kevin Clouse, of Olivia.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, according to the release.

Investigators say the snowplow sustained minimal damage while the semi was moderately damaged.