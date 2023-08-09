Semi vs car crash on Highway 169 sends driver to the hospital

One person was hospitalized after a semi and a car crashed on Highway 169 in Mankato Wednesday morning.

A state patrol crash report says the Honda Accord and the semi were northbound when they collided near the off-ramp to South Riverfront Dr, just after 5:30 a.m.

The Honda driver, Eduardo Antonio Torres Benavi, 24, of Madelia, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Leroy Robert Hulstein, 79, of Edgerton, wasn’t injured.