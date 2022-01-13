Sen Nick Frentz announces he’ll run for re-election

State Sen Nick Frentz has announced he’ll run for re-election in District 19B.

Frentz is currently serving his second term in the Minnesota Senate. He was first elected in 2016.

“I have been proud to serve the Greater Mankato and Nicollet County area in the Minnesota Senate, and hope the voters allow me to continue that service,” Frentz said.

During his time in office, Frentz has been twice elected as an Assistant Minority Leader. He serves on a number of committees, including the Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee and Agriculture and Rural Development Finance and Policy Committee.

Frentz says his Senate campaign has more than $50,000 cash on hand and a diverse group of volunteers.

Frentz is an attorney and partner at a Mankato law firm. He lives in North Mankato.

Precinct caucuses are Feb 1. The general election is Nov 8.