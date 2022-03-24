Sen Nick Frentz introduces bill to replace Blakeslee Stadium

Senator Nick Frentz will introduce a bill that will seek $20 million in bonding money to replace the aging Blakeslee Stadium at Minnesota State University Mankato.

Frentz told the Mankato Free Press Wednesday that he doesn’t know if the bill will make it at this year’s bonding session, but it will help to generate community support.

Blakeslee Stadium was built in 1962. The new venue would have 6,500 seats that could expand to 8,000 for concerts.

Frentz said a new stadium would be a game-changer for the entire southern Minnesota community.