Senate Committee Approves A Bill To Impose Stronger Ethics Standards On Supreme Court Justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court would have to abide by stronger ethics standards under legislation approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It comes in response to recent revelations about donor-funded trips by justices.

The bill faced united opposition from Republicans and has little chance to make it through the full Senate.

The legislation would set ethics rules for the court and a process to enforce them, including new standards for transparency around recusals, gifts and potential conflicts of interest.

Democrats first pushed the legislation after reports earlier this year that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor.