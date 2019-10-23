Senate Committee touring southern Minnesota this week

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee will tour areas of southern Minnesota this week as part of the statewide bonding tour.
The committee will visit project sites of specific capital requests, with local officials giving presentations at each stop.
The tour starts at noon on Tuesday, October 22 when the committee stops in Henderson to tour the Minnesota River Scenic Byway project. The group will make stops for presentations in Mankato, Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, and New Ulm on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the committee will pick the tour back up in New Ulm, with a presentation at City Hall regarding the U.S. Highway 14 expansion. The committee will then head south to the Martin County Justice Center before stops in Worthington, Jeffers, and Marshall.
Three stops are scheduled for Thursday’s tour, including Redwood Falls, Morton, and Willmar.
The complete tour schedule is listed below.
Tuesday, October 22
- Project: Henderson Area Minnesota River Scenic Byway projects
- Driving tour (12:00 p.m.): Sibley County Scenic Byway #6
- Presentation (12:15 p.m.): Henderson RoadHaus (514 Main St, Henderson, MN 56044)
- Driving tour (12:45 p.m.): State Highway 93
- Project: Water quality mitigation and riverbank restoration
- Presentation (2:10 p.m.): Land of Memories Park (100 Amos Owens Ln, Mankato, MN 56001)
- Project: 2020-2021 Vernon Center Project
- Presentation (3:25 p.m.): Vernon Center City Hall (100 Oak St N, Vernon Center, MN 56090)
- Project: Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center
- Presentation (4:05 p.m.): Lake Crystal City Hall & Public Library (100 E Robinson St, Lake Crystal, MN 56055)
- Project: New Ulm German Park Amphitheater
- Presentation (5:20 p.m.): German Park (200 N German St, New Ulm, MN 56073)
Wednesday, October 23
- Project: U.S. Highway 14 expansion in New Ulm area
- Driving tour (7:40 a.m.): U.S. Highway 14 between New Ulm and Courtland
- Presentation (7:55 a.m.): New Ulm City Hall (100 N Broadway St, New Ulm, MN 56073)
- Projects: Martin County Justice Center; Martin County Veterans Memorial
- Presentations (10:10 a.m.): Martin County Courthouse (201 Lake Ave, Fairmont, MN 56031)
- Projects: Minnesota West Community & Technical College; Ellsworth City Hall & Public Works; Nobles County WELL (Welcome, Education, Library, Livability); Manufactured Housing Bonds
- Presentations (12:05 p.m.): Worthington, MN (Location TBD)
- Project: Red Rock Rural Water Systems Lakes Area Regional Expansion Project
- Presentation (4:10 p.m.): Jeffers, MN (Location TBD)
- Projects: Southwest Minnesota State University; Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water System
- Presentations (6:00 p.m.): Southwest Minnesota State University (1501 State St, Marshall, MN 56258)
Thursday, October 24
- Project: Redwood Falls Municipal Airport runway and lighting replacement
- Presentation (8:25 a.m.): Redwood Falls, MN (Location TBD)
- Project: Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority
- Presentation (9:05 a.m.): Morton, MN (Location TBD)
- Projects: Ridgewater College; Prairie Lake Youth JPB School and Recreation Center; SWWC Service Cooperative; Highway 23; Minnesota Department of Human Services Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Services
