Senate Committee touring southern Minnesota this week

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee will tour areas of southern Minnesota this week as part of the statewide bonding tour.

The committee will visit project sites of specific capital requests, with local officials giving presentations at each stop.

The tour starts at noon on Tuesday, October 22 when the committee stops in Henderson to tour the Minnesota River Scenic Byway project. The group will make stops for presentations in Mankato, Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, and New Ulm on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the committee will pick the tour back up in New Ulm, with a presentation at City Hall regarding the U.S. Highway 14 expansion. The committee will then head south to the Martin County Justice Center before stops in Worthington, Jeffers, and Marshall.

Three stops are scheduled for Thursday’s tour, including Redwood Falls, Morton, and Willmar.

The complete tour schedule is listed below.

Tuesday, October 22

Project: Henderson Area Minnesota River Scenic Byway projects Driving tour (12:00 p.m.): Sibley County Scenic Byway #6 Presentation (12:15 p.m.): Henderson RoadHaus (514 Main St, Henderson, MN 56044) Driving tour (12:45 p.m.): State Highway 93

Henderson Area Minnesota River Scenic Byway projects

Project: Water quality mitigation and riverbank restoration Presentation (2:10 p.m.): Land of Memories Park (100 Amos Owens Ln, Mankato, MN 56001)

Water quality mitigation and riverbank restoration

Project: 2020-2021 Vernon Center Project Presentation (3:25 p.m.): Vernon Center City Hall (100 Oak St N, Vernon Center, MN 56090)

2020-2021 Vernon Center Project

Project: Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center Presentation (4:05 p.m.): Lake Crystal City Hall & Public Library (100 E Robinson St, Lake Crystal, MN 56055)

Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center

Project: New Ulm German Park Amphitheater Presentation (5:20 p.m.): German Park (200 N German St, New Ulm, MN 56073)

New Ulm German Park Amphitheater

Wednesday, October 23

Project: U.S. Highway 14 expansion in New Ulm area Driving tour (7:40 a.m.): U.S. Highway 14 between New Ulm and Courtland Presentation (7:55 a.m.): New Ulm City Hall (100 N Broadway St, New Ulm, MN 56073)

U.S. Highway 14 expansion in New Ulm area

Projects: Martin County Justice Center; Martin County Veterans Memorial Presentations (10:10 a.m.): Martin County Courthouse (201 Lake Ave, Fairmont, MN 56031)

Martin County Justice Center; Martin County Veterans Memorial

Projects: Minnesota West Community & Technical College; Ellsworth City Hall & Public Works; Nobles County WELL (Welcome, Education, Library, Livability); Manufactured Housing Bonds Presentations (12:05 p.m.): Worthington, MN (Location TBD)

Minnesota West Community & Technical College; Ellsworth City Hall & Public Works; Nobles County WELL (Welcome, Education, Library, Livability); Manufactured Housing Bonds

Project: Red Rock Rural Water Systems Lakes Area Regional Expansion Project Presentation (4:10 p.m.): Jeffers, MN (Location TBD)

Red Rock Rural Water Systems Lakes Area Regional Expansion Project

Projects: Southwest Minnesota State University; Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water System Presentations (6:00 p.m.): Southwest Minnesota State University (1501 State St, Marshall, MN 56258)

Southwest Minnesota State University; Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water System

Thursday, October 24

Project: Redwood Falls Municipal Airport runway and lighting replacement Presentation (8:25 a.m.): Redwood Falls, MN (Location TBD)

Redwood Falls Municipal Airport runway and lighting replacement

Project: Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority Presentation (9:05 a.m.): Morton, MN (Location TBD)

Minnesota Valley Regional Rail Authority

Projects: Ridgewater College; Prairie Lake Youth JPB School and Recreation Center; SWWC Service Cooperative; Highway 23; Minnesota Department of Human Services Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Services

