Senate Panel Deadlocks On Supreme Court Nominee Judge Jackson, Confirmation Remains On Track

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has deadlocked on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

But President Joe Biden’s nominee is still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.

The committee’s tie vote Monday was expected.

But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for a bipartisan process and the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.

