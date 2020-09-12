Senate Republicans reject Walz’s pick for commerce head

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The GOP-controlled Minnesota Senate has rejected Gov. Tim Walz’s pick for commerce commissioner.

Walz appointed Steve Kelley to the post, but the Senate refused to confirm him. The move comes as Republicans continued to battle the Democratic governor over emergency powers he has used to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

During Friday’s special session, the Senate voted to end the emergency Walz declared in March and nullify all orders he has issued. But their effort failed as the Democratic-controlled House supported Walz’s move.