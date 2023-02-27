Senator Fetterman ‘On Path To Recovery,’ But Out For More Weeks
February 27, 2023 5:48PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.
Fetterman communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement Monday that the senator’s recovery will be a “weeks-long process.”
He is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15 as he was still struggling with the aftereffects of a stroke.
His office said then that he had experienced depression before but it had become severe.