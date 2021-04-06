Senator Klobuchar highlights vaccination efforts during Mankato visit

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Mankato Monday, joined by local leaders at the historic Blue Earth County Courthouse as she highlighted the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts and stimulus relief programs.

Klobuchar discussed the importance of getting vaccines to Mankato and to small communities in Blue Earth County, and the role that friends and family can play in encouraging others to get vaccinated.

The senator said Congress will continue to work on providing COVID relief to businesses and schools.

She also took some time to address the federal government’s proposal to remove Mankato and 143 other cities’ Metropolitan designation, which would impact funding for infrastructure and more.