Senator Lindsey Graham To Vote “No” On Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he won’t vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

He expressed concerns about her record despite supporting her confirmation as an appeals court judge last year.

The South Carolina senator’s announcement Thursday was expected after he criticized Jackson during her four days of hearings last week.

But it gives Democrats one less Republican vote as they seek bipartisan backing for President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Graham, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the only three Republicans to vote to confirm Jackson on the appeals court in 2021.