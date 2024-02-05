Senators Release A Border And Ukraine Deal, But The House Speaker Declares It ‘Dead On Arrival’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have released a highly anticipated bill that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel.

It’s already running into opposition in the House.

The bill is a long-shot effort to overcome skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

But he quickly dismissed its chance of passage.

The $118 billion proposal is the best chance for President Joe Biden to resupply Ukraine with wartime aid.

But Johnson said the bill won’t succeed in the House.