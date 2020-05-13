Seneca buys Sleepy Eye Del Monte plant

(Minneapolis, MN) – Seneca Foods has purchased the shuttered Sleepy Eye Del Monte plant for $2 million, according to a report from Finance Commerce.

The facility closed down last year in a huge blow to the farming community. Real estate records show the deal on the 123,794 square foot vegetable packing plant closed on April 30.

Sleepy Eye City Manager Bob Elston said both companies have been tight-lipped about the sale, and city officials know little about what will happen with the plant next.

But a source tells Southern Minnesota News that workmen have been moving machinery to Seneca’s Montgomery plant. The Sleepy Del Monte facility opened in 1930. It employed 69 full-time employees and 294 employees at the time it was closed.

Rumors circulated last year that Seneca planned to buy the plant and move the equipment. SMN reached out to Seneca on multiple occasions but never received a return call.

