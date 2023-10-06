Seneca Foods worker killed at Montgomery plant

A worker at the Seneca Foods plant in Montgomery died early Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police responded at 3:30 a.m. to a report of an employee trapped by “falling items” in the warehouse.

The worker, who has not yet been identified, died from injuries sustained in the incident.

It’s at least the second workplace death in southern Minnesota in just over a month. In late August, a Sleepy Eye man was killed in a work-related farm implement accident.