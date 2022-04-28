Senior investigator to run for Nicollet County Sheriff

The lead investigator in Nicollet County will run for sheriff.

Marc Chadderdon, who has been with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years, announced Thursday he will run for the county’s top law enforcement position.

Chadderdon began his law enforcement career in 1994 as a deputy and police officer with the Le Center Police Department and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office. He also briefly held the Chief of Police position in Cleveland before starting with Nicollet County in 1995.

I will stand up for you and your family and hold criminals and the system accountable for their actions,” Chadderdon said in a press release. ” I pledge transparency, and I am proud to be a resident of Nicollet County, a law enforcement officer, and a Christian!”