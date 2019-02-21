Serious injury avoided in Renville County semi vs. train crash

(Olivia, MN) – Serious injuries were avoided after a collision between a train and a semi Tuesday morning just east of Renville.

Deputies responded at 11:57 a.m. to a train crossing at 260th street, about a half mile north of Highway 212 to reports that a semi tractor-trailer had by struck by a train.

Investigators say the semi was southbound on 260th street with a load of mud from the sugar beet refinery when it was struck by an eastbound locomotive pulling 114 cars. The train pushed the semi about 75 past the crossing, but didn’t derail.

The driver of the semi, Daniel Albers, 65, of Puposky, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene of the crash. No one on the train crew was injured, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Damage to the semi and the train were moderate.

The crash remains under investigation.

