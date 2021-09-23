Settlement reached in proposed wind farm near Jeffers Petroglyphs

A proposed wind farm near the Jeffers Petroglyphs will move forward after the developer revised its plans for the placement of the turbines.

The Minnesota Historical Society and the Upper and Lower Dakota communities initially objected to the Big Bend project near Comfrey, on grounds that the wind turbines would compromise the integrity of the petroglyphs.

According to the Star Tribune, the developer, Apex Clean Energy, agreed to move the turbines at least seven miles from the historical site, and the three parties signed a settlement agreement earlier this month.

The wind farm would be one of the state’s largest and would be paired with a large solar array. The settlement next needs to be approved by the state’s public utilities commission.