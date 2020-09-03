Seven additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/SMN) — State health officials say seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus in Minnesota.

Four of the additional deaths included people who were 85 years of age or older, according to the latest COVID-19 statistics in Minnesota released Thursday. The others who died were ages 50 to 74. Two deaths were reported in Hennepin County and the rest were in Carver, Dakota, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, and Olmsted counties.

An additional 1,047 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 78,123 in Minnesota.

Hennepin, Dakota, and Ramsey counties had the most new cases.

Here are where the latest cases were reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 26

Brown – 2

Faribault – 1

Freeborn – 9

Le Sueur – 12

Lyon – 6

Martin – 11

McLeod – 1

Mower – 5

Nicollet – 4

Nobles – 6

Redwood – 1

Renville – 3

Rice – 5

Sibley – 3

Steele – 7

Waseca – 10