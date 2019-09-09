Seven business fail annual Mankato alcohol compliance check

Seven businesses failed an annual alcohol compliance check performed by Mankato Public Safety.

Mankato Public Safety says 77 businesses that hold liquor licenses were checked to ensure compliance with laws. The seven that failed the checks include Joseph’s Liquor, Sam’s Club, LaBamba, Red Lobster, 7 West, Stadium Pizza, and Number 4.

Sergeant Chris Bakoul explained how the checks work: “We actually hire someone who is under the age of 21,” said Bakoul. “They go in and they attempt to go in and buy alcohol. And if they’re carded they show their ID. If they are successful in purchasing alcohol, then they’ll notify our police officer.

A failed compliance check could result in criminal charges for the server and a strike for the license holder.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com