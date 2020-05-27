Seventh Nicollet Co death as toll climbs past 900

(St. Paul, MN) – The seventh COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday in Nicollet County, as total deaths in the state surpassed 900.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health record 33 new deaths since the previous report, bringing the death toll to 932. The Nicollet County resident who died was in their 90’s, according to MDH. Another death came out of Nobles County, where health officials say a person in their 30’s died of COVID-19.

MDH reports that 22,464 people have tested positive for the virus; 2,487 of those cases healthcare workers. There were 510 newly reported cases Wednesday, including three in Blue Earth County, two in Le Sueur County, ten in Mower County, and five in Nicollet County.

Hospitalizations continue to show an upward trend. On Tuesday, 570 people were hospitalized with the virus. Overall hospitalizations increased by 28, for a total of 598. There are two more people in intensive care than previously reported; a total of 260.

About 62% of the deaths are people 80 years of age or older, with people in their 80’s accounting for 316 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Here are the local county case totals:

Blue Earth – 122 (1 death)

Brown – 14 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 65

Faribault – 13

Fillmore – 17 (1 death)

Freeborn – 97

Jackson – 39

Le Sueur – 43 (1 death)

McLeod – 29

Martin – 126 (5 deaths)

Mower – 216 (1 death)

Nicollet – 74 (7 deaths)

Nobles – 1,488 (3 deaths)

Redwood – 3

Renville – 5

Rice – 411 (2 deaths)

Sibley – 13

Steele – 148

Waseca – 24

Watonwan – 59