‘Severe’ and ‘Extreme’ conditions as drought worsens in region

A majority of the region is in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, updated Thursday.

The drought worsened from the previous week in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties, which were largely in a “moderate” drought last week. The southwestern corner of Blue Earth County is faring a bit worse, joining Martin County and part of Faribault County in extreme drought conditions.

Rain in the forecast Friday night should provide some immediate relief, but it’s not expected to make a significant impact on the drought.