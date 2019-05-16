Severe Storm Potential Ramps Up Friday in Southern Minnesota

No major changes to the forecast from the National Weather Service as parts of southern Minnesota could be on the receiving end of severe storms the next three days.

Today (Thursday), any severe storms are expected to remain along and south of Interstate 90 in far southern Minnesota, with a higher risk of storms reaching severe limits in Iowa. Isolated damaging wind and large hail are the main hazards Thursday.

The severe potential ramps up Friday in southern Minnesota, with the greatest risk for southwest and south-central areas, including Marshall, Worthington and Mankato. However, storms could become severe anywhere along and south of Interstate 94, including in the Twin Cities.

Tornadoes are not likely, but large hail will be possible, according to the NWS.

NWS Twin Cities

The same areas under a severe risk Friday will again have severe storm chances on Saturday, although the general threat will be lower. Hail will again be the main threat with any storms that mature.

That said, Saturday will be a complete weather wild card because a warm front is expected to be stationed somewhere in the region, with temps on the north side of the front sticking in the 40s and 50s, with temps in the 60s to possibly the 80s south of it.

