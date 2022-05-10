Severe storms poised to hit Mankato area Wednesday & Thursday

A round of severe storms appears poised to hit the Manato area and beyond Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service says Wednesday carries a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe storms, which could include large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and possible flash flooding.

Mankato’s Wednesday forecast shows showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon as temperatures soar up to 90 degrees. Winds are also expected to increase throughout the day, with gusts up to 25 mph.

NWS says additional storms are likely Wednesday night, which could again bring large hail and damaging winds, along with heavy rainfall.

The risk level Thursday is “enhanced,” (level 3/5) for most of western and central Minnesota, according to NWS. The day will start out sticky and hot, with a high near 92. Temps will cool to around 64 degrees overnight. Mankato’s forecast calls for the severe weather potentially happening during the nighttime hours. NWS says “very large” hail is possible (more than 2 inches in diameter), along with widespread damaging winds, and tornadoes.