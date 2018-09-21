Severe Storms Smash Into Southern MN Last Night

A line of severe storms has caused serious damage on southeastern Minnesota, as high winds, torrential rain and possible tornadoes tore a path across the state.

Damage reports are coming in from cities across the region, with Faribault, Waterville, Mapleton and Red Wing among those getting particularly hard hit.

In Rice County, significant damage has been reported at Faribault Airport, where planes have been flipped by winds and buildings have been destroyed.

Numerous trees have been brought down in several cities, along with light posts and power lines, with roofs and vehicles taking damage.

Although not confirmed yet, there have been reports of possible tornadoes at Granada before 6 p.m., in Waterville and Faribault at around 7 p.m., as well as near Ellsworth at around 7:40 p.m.

Xcel Energy is reporting that more than 30,000 households were without power as of 8 p.m.

In the Twin Cities, torrential rain that dropped several inches across the afternoon and evening led to localized flooding, with residential roads turned into rivers in parts of the metro area.

The worst of the system had passed out of the metro area and southeast Minnesota by 8 p.m., with efforts now underway to survey the wreckage left behind.

Here’s a look at some of the damage.