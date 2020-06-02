Severe thunderstorm threat tonight

(Mankato, MN) – Severe storms could be on the heels of southern Minnesota’s oppressive heat and humidity during the first days of June.

The National Weather Service says Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, and other counties could be impacted by severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

KEYC News Now meteorologist Tom Clements says hail and damaging winds will be the biggest concern this afternoon and evening, but says isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out with these storms.

June is the most active severe weather month, according to Clements.

Storms are expected to start around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to cool somewhat on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80’s, while Thursday carries another chance of storms.