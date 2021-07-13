Severe weather, heavy rain threaten southern Minnesota Wednesday

Storms and heavy rains are looking likely in southern Minnesota Wednesday, including in the Mankato area.

Forecasters say Blue Earth County and most of Nicollet County have an “enhanced risk” of severe weather, with “one or two organized complexes of thunderstorms” developing over western Minnesota Wednesday morning, then spreading east through the afternoon and evening hours. Surrounding Brown, Waseca, Sibley, Le Sueur, and Watonwan counties are also included in the National Weather Services Severe Weather outlook.

According to NWS, damaging straight-line wind is the primary concern, but large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Mankato lands in the area considered to be under the greatest threat by forecasters.

Besides storms, Mankato is looking at 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Wednesday, with areas in northern Nicollet County and Sibley County potentially seeing up to 2 inches of rainfall. NWS cautions that localized flooding is a possibility.

Forecasters say there’s a remote possibility of severe weather across a large swath of the state Tuesday, as well, including most of southern Minnesota. Isolated thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours, but Wednesday will be the day to watch.