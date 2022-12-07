Sex offender caught with pornography sentenced to prison

A convicted sex offender who was caught with pornography while he was on probation for a previous case is headed to prison.

Myron Eugene Martwick, 65, was sentenced Tuesday in Watonwan County Court to five years at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Martwick was convicted of a felony charge of possession of pornography by a registered predatory offender involving a minor under age 14. Additional charges of porn and firearms possession were dropped as part of a plea deal. Martwick will receive credit for 90 days already served in jail. Inmates in Minnesota typically serve the first two-thirds of their sentence behind bars, with the final third of the sentence served on supervised release.

In September, Madelia police received a call from a witness who had received unsolicited porn videos from Martwick. Martick’s probation agent discovered a photograph of a nude teen on his phone. A search of Marwick’s house unearthed two dozen altered photos of the victim from Martwick’s prior child pornography case, which investigators say were “graphically pornographic” in nature.

Court documents say police also found at least four guns and multiple magazines with ammunition in the home.