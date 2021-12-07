Sex offender moves to rural Henderson

A sex offender who was discharged from civil commitment has moved to rural Henderson.

Ronald Erwin Schmidt, 56, a Level 1 Predatory Offender, now resides in Tyrone Township in Le Sueur County. Schmidt will be supervised by the Minnesota Sex Offender Program Reintegration Office.

Schmidt was convicted of sex crimes in Murray and Scott counties that included sexual contact and penetration with two female children known to him. Police say he used force and threats to gain compliance from his victims.

There will be no community meeting held, but anyone with questions can contact the MSOP Reintegration Office at (507) 508-5184 or the sheriff’s office at (507) 357-4440.