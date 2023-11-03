Sex Trafficking prevention event in Waseca next week

Greater Mankato Area United Way will host an event on sex trafficking prevention next week in Waseca.

Community members are invited to the free educational event on Tuesday, November 14 at the Waseca Public Schools Central Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature Love146’s “Not a Number” training, geared towards parents, caregivers, direct service providers, and community members. The training covers warning signs, ways to talk to youth, safety planning, and more. The training is presented by Jane Vader, regional navigator of the Minnesota Department of Health Safe Harbor Program.

Registration is not required.