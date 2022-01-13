Sexual assault, kidnapping charges filed against Delavan man

A Delavan man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman known to him.

Jessie Lee Truebenbach, 33, was charged with six counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony kidnapping in Blue Earth County Court. He also faces charges of interrupting emergency phone calls, and fifth-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

The victim told police Truebenbach attempted to kiss her while the two were in his vehicle in the parking lot of their hotel. The victim said she refused, so Truebenbach drove her into rural Blue Earth County and demanded that she undress.

According to the complaint, the victim told Truebenbach to “imagine if a guy said that to one of your daughters,” which angered him. Truebenbach allegedly slammed the woman’s head into the center console and the passenger window.

The victim said Truebenbach threatened to kill her and leave her in a ditch if she didn’t remove her clothing, then sexually assaulted her when she did.

The complaint says Truebenbach also choked the victim.

The woman said Truebenbach took her phone away when she tried to call for help and refused to let her leave the car. The complaint says she locked herself in the bathroom when they returned to the hotel and called for help.

Police say there were scratches and red marks on the victim’s neck. DNA was collected from Truebenbach, who declined to give a statement to police.

Truebenbach has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.