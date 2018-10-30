Sharpie Vandals ‘Rebel’ And ‘Kayli3’ Sought By New Ulm Police For Damage To Three Parks

New Ulm Police are seeking information on those responsible for vandalizing three parks in the city with a permanent marker.

In a Facebook post, the department says that Mueller Park, Harman Park, and Johnson Park were all struck by a vandal of the written word. One photo shows a multitude of scribbles with phrases such as “Kanye 2020 President,” and “I hate white people.”

The vandals did police one favor: they left two frequently-used signatures along with the ramblings. The “Kayli3″and “Rebel” markings were made at all three parks.

“Some vandalism in the parks has us upset and should upset any taxpayer as well. If you know someone who likes to use the “rebel” and “Kaylie” signatures/tags in the photos seen, please call (507) 233-6750 and speak with an on duty officer,” says the Facebook post.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook