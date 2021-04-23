Sharpton decries ‘stench of racism’ in Daunte Wright’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daunte Wright was remembered at his funeral Thursday as a dedicated father whose life was ended too soon at the hands of police.

Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a thundering eulogy, promising that Black people will never “shut up and suffer,” and that changes to federal law are coming.

Wright was shot by police during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis during the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd. He was convicted two days ago.

Hundreds of people packed into Shiloh Temple International Ministries to remember the 20-year-old Wright.