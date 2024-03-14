Shell casing found at Eagle Lake park after reports of shots fired

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office unveiled a new design for its squads

A shell casing was found at a park in Eagle Lake Wednesday night after multiple callers reported hearing possible gunshots.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the baseball fields at Thomas Park just before 10 p.m. to investigate.

According to a sheriff’s press release, callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. A group of teenagers told deputies they saw kids who may have been involved running away from the area towards Connie Lane.

No injuries were reported. Police say the shell casing recovered at the park is consistent with a handgun.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the matter. Anyone with information should call (507) 304-4863 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers.