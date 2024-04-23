Shelter-in-place meant for a single Minnesota block sent through county that includes Minneapolis

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — A shelter-in-place alert meant only for a single block in a Minneapolis suburb was inadvertently sent throughout Minnesota’s most populous county.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that police officers in Robbinsdale responded about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a possible armed domestic situation. Police say in a news release that officers found three people with weapons and they were detained. Capt. John Elder says police are still determining what charges may be filed and who was the victim.

A shelter-in-place notification was supposed to be sent by the Hennepin County Communications Division only to the residents of that block. It was instead sent throughout Hennepin County, which has nearly 1.3 million residents.