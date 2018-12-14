Shelve Your Smartphone for a Year, Win $100K From Vitamin Water

Could you go a year without your smartphone?

If so, there may be some money in it for you. Vitamin Water this week announced a #nophoneforayear contest.

The winner will get $100,000.

Here’s the gist of it from Vitamin Water: “You may not use any smartphone for 365 days. if texting is a pleasant experience or you can get on the internet, it’s probably a smartphone.”

The company will select one contestant, who will exchange their smartphone for an old cell phone that can only make calls.

If the contestant folds after six months, they’ll still win $10,000.

But if they can abstain from all smartphone use (even the phones of others) for a full 365 days, they will get the full $100,000.

To enter, post to Twitter or Instagram why you should be chosen and use the hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest.

The entry period ends Jan. 8.

