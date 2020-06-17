Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in Gaylord rollover

(Gaylord, MN) – The Sibley County Sheriff says that alcohol played a role in a single-vehicle crash in Gaylord, just after midnight on Monday.

According to a press release, Michaela Busch, 21, of Stewart, was driving the Chevy Equinox that rolled over at the intersection of Lincoln Ave E and 13th St E. at about 12:25 a.m.

Busch and one of her passengers, Alexandra Renner, 21, of Stewart, were transported to a local hospital “as a precautionary measure,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s release also identifies Tristan Von Eschen, 22, of Arlington, as a second passenger in the vehicle.

“Alcohol was involved in the crash, but was not the only contributing factor,” says the release.