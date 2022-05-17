Sheriff closes Brown County Rd 10 due to flooding

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has closed County Rd 10 just west of Highway 4 due to flooding from the Minnesota River.

Rain is in the forecast for much of the week, and the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for areas near the river, including Brown, Nicollet, and Blue Earth counties. A flood warning has also been issued for the river at Morton and in Redwood and Renville counties.

The sheriff’s office is cautioning motorists not to drive around the barricades in flooded areas.