Sheriff, FBI Say More Than 200 Tips Received in Search For Jayme Closs

Investigators in Wisconsin have been inundated with tips about the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs following the deaths of her parents.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald held an afternoon briefing alongside FBI Special Agent Justin Tolemeo, revealing the latest on the search for the missing schoolgirl, who is believed to be in danger.

An Amber Alert was issued after Closs’ parents James and Denise were found dead at a property in Barron, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Monday and their daughter nowhere to be found.

Agent Tolemeo said that agents and investigators have as of 3 p.m. Tuesday received more than 200 tips, and urges citizens to keep coming forward with information.

Most of these tips have been local and regional in nature, Fitzgerald said.

A tweet from Miami Police Department late Monday night suggested she had been possibly sighted in Florida, but Fitzgerald said that they have had no credible information to support that at this stage.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald has said they have identified the cellphone that called in the 911 report that led police to her parents’ bodies, but hasn’t said to whom the phonebelongs.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted on the Closses on Wednesday, which will determine their cause of death.

Also present at the briefing was Barron School District Administrator Diane Tremblay, who said: “Jayme is a sweet and quiet girl who is a loyal friend and loves to dance,” adding that she’s a runner on the school’s cross country team.

She said that a teacher recently gave her class an assignment that asked what she would do with $1 million, to which Jayme answered: “Feed the hungry, and give the rest to the poor.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Barron County tip line on 1-855-744-3879.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook