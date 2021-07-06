Sheriff: Incident that closed area in Le Center resolved

An incident that closed down an area in Le Center has been resolved, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:15 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office informed the public on social media that the area of the 300 block of South Cordova Ave was closed due to an “active law enforcement incident.” Traffic was diverted onto Montgomery and Waterville streets.

The South Cordova Ave area is now reopened to traffic.

The Casey’s store on Highway 99 is closed, and employees reporting for work at Winco were instructed to enter by the two northern-most parking lots of Cordova Ave.

The sheriff did not provide an update on Casey’s reopening.

Sheriff Brett Mason says his office will continue to provide updates on the situation.