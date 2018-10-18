Sheriff: Jayme Closs Was at Home When Her Parents Were Shot Dead

Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs was at her home in Barron, Wisconsin, when her parents were killed.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald released the latest update in the search for Jayme, who has been missing since her parents’ bodies were found in the early hours of Monday morning.

An autopsy on the body of James, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, confirmed their deaths as homicides, with Fitzgerald noting that they died from gunshot wounds.

No gun was recovered from the scene, and the sheriff said that based on the information police have – including from the 911 call that alerted police to the shooting – they believe Jayme was in the house when her parents died.

They still believe Jayme is in danger, and are desperate to bring her home safely. She is not a suspect in her parents’ deaths, nor is she a runaway.

Police arrived at the house within 4 minutes after the 911 call was received at around 1 a.m. Monday. Police haven’t said who made the call and what, if anything, was said on the call.

More than 400 tips have been received by police as they investigate Jayme’s disappearance, and people are urged to keep coming forward.

“Walk your properties, check your cabins, walk your land, report anything suspicious to us,” Fitzgerald said.

An Amber Alert was issued on Monday which is still in place as the search for the teen continues.

Sheriff Fitzgerald will hold a private briefing with residents of Barron on Wednesday evening, which will be closed to the media.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Barron County tip line on 1-855-744-3879.

Source: bringmethenews.com

