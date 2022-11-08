Sheriff: Phone’s crash detection system called 911 after impaired driver crash

A phone crash detection system called 911 after an impaired driver crashed in Renville County.

The crash happened shortly before midnight Saturday near the intersection of 810th Ave and 490th St, about two miles northeast of Hector.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Apple iPhone’s Crash Detection system, according to a news release. Deputies located an overturned vehicle in a field near the intersection. Three people were inside the car, but they were eventually able to get out of the vehicle on their own, uninjured.

Investigators say a pickup driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Revier, of Olivia, was eastbound on 810th Ave when it lost control, entered the ditch, and struck a street sign before overturning.

Police say alcohol consumption is believed to be a factor in the crash, but seatbelts and airbags are credited with sparing significant injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.