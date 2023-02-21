Sheriff: Stolen minivan pursuit ends with crash near Happy Chef

A pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended with a crash near Happy Chef restaurant.

Blue Earth County deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of a Chrysler Pacifica minivan traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 60 eastbound in the Lake Crystal area.

A check of the van determined it had been reported stolen earlier in the morning from Heron Lake, in Jackson County.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle near the junction of Highways 60 & 169 going 98 mph, according to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. The release says the driver, 25-year-old Devon Christopher Martinez, of Rosemount, refused to stop and the pursuit continued north on Highway 169 through Mankato.

The minivan was boxed in using stop sticks and PIT maneuvers just north of Highway 14 on Highway 169 near the Happy Chef restaurant.

Martinez, the sole occupant in the vehicle, was taken to Mayo Clinic Mankato with minor injuries before he was booked in the Blue Earth County jail on charges related to the pursuit, stolen vehicle, and an outstanding arrest warrant.

There were no injuries to law enforcement or bystanders. Squad cars and the stolen van sustained minor to moderate damages.